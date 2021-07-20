Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.46

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.46 and traded as high as C$26.05. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$25.72, with a volume of 99,250 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -37.48%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

