DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Shares Bought by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 449,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 194,876 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the first quarter valued at about $744,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

