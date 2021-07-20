DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,924 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 5.37% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares in the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

NYSE DTF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF).

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.