Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director Acquires $99,731.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -169.00.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,524 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.