Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.9% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,180,888.00. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.01. 8,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

