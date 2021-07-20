Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

DPM stock opened at C$7.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.22 and a twelve month high of C$10.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.08.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

