Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 485,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,009. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 23.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DPMLF shares. Dundee Securities decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

