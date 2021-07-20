DXdao 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $249,673.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and $249,673.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $242.13 or 0.00790581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DXdao has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00214375 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.