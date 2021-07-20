Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $44.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.79 million to $60.28 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,549.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $347.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $417.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $338.29 million, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $485.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

DVAX stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.23. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,904,000 after buying an additional 657,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 79,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

