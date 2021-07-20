East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,616 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $28,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

