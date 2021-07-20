EasyFi (EASY) Price Reaches $1.77 on Top Exchanges

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00005959 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $1.15 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

