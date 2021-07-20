Eaton Vance Management Sells 102,508 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,966,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 102,508 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.0% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $658,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.98. The stock had a trading volume of 241,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.30.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.