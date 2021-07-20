Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Position Raised by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,498 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $18,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

EVN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 69,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

