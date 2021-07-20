Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Down 49.7% in June

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,807,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 388,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. 188,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,034. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

