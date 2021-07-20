Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE ETO opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.11.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

