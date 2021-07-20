EJF Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 590,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Investar accounts for 0.9% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Investar worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Investar by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

