EJF Capital LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,227 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Premier Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 660.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after buying an additional 843,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. 3,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.51. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Premier Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

