EJF Capital LLC Increases Stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107,120 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 1.15% of The First Bancshares worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBMS traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $789.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $40.46.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

