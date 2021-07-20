EJF Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 344,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTOCU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $14,888,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,904,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,928,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,941,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,767,000.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

PTOCU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.01.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.