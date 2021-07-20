EJF Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ally Financial by 285,355.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 376,669 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. 156,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,363. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.24. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.