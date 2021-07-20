EJF Capital LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.