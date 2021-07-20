Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SOLO. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

SOLO stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 132,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 60,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 653,471 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

