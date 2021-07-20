Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

EA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.07. 1,869,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,837 shares of company stock worth $16,834,574 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,947 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,163 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.0% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

