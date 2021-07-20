Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Down 26.4% in June

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajesh B. Parekh bought 2,466,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $3,329,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 bought 5,925,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $7,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ELOX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
