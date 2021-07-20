Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in June

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,853,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 1,341,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on EMRAF. CIBC raised their price objective on Emera from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. Emera has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.39.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

