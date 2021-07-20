Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0399 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $39,774.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,817,659 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.