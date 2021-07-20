Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives $45.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMLAF shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS EMLAF traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.43. 1,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21. Empire has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

