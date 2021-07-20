Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 55,254 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Bill.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Bill.com by 686.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 32.0% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,756 shares of company stock worth $31,272,744. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.80. 14,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $197.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.