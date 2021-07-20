Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338,687 shares during the quarter. Veritex comprises approximately 1.6% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,946,350. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. 3,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,423. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

