Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.76 Million Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 352,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:PSFE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.31. 97,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,670. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

