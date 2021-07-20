Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 99,339 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,339 shares during the period. Independent Bank Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of Independent Bank Group worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

