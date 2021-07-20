Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 507.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EERGF remained flat at $$10.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17. Energean has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

