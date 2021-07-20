Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 321.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 765,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,870 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $16,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the first quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 34.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 80.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 117,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.57. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

