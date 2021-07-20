Enstar Group LTD Has $3.82 Million Stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Enstar Group LTD grew its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Eagle Point Credit accounts for about 1.2% of Enstar Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Enstar Group LTD’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 219,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,350. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $411.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.19. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

