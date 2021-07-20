Enzyme Finance (MLN) Achieves Market Cap of $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012450 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.00740606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Coin Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

