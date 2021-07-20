EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $45.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,405,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,925,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3,980.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 422,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 412,176 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,402,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $49.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

