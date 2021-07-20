Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

