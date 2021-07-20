Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

98532 has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$67.37 million for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

