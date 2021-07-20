Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Up 45.4% in June

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 323,811 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 577,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 246,426 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 53,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETRN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

