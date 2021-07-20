Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $405.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.