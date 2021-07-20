Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $80.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
