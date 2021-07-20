Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

