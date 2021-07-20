Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 94.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 78.7% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $226,144.08 and $793.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013434 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.80 or 0.00780382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

