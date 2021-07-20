Ethereum Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $304,644.52 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $304,644.52 and $87.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002339 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012550 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.70 or 0.00753609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

