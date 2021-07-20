Evercore Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 416,150 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 416,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after buying an additional 625,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,005,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,351. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.