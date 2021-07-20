Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.44. 68,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

