Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,488 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.7% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock worth $83,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,843 shares of company stock valued at $28,391,112. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $22.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $867.46. 7,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,174. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

