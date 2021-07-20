Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,900 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.24, for a total transaction of $1,584,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $666.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $670.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $593.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

