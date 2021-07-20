Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,302 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises 2.1% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $105,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.34. 8,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $593,285.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

