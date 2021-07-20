Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Up 25.8% in June

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Evergy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. 2,479,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,223. Evergy has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

