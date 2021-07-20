EvidenZ (BCDT) Market Cap Achieves $5.68 Million

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $5.68 million and $209,011.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EvidenZ alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012675 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00757436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvidenZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvidenZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.